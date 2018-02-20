BrewDog to open world’s first craft beer hotel in Scotland

Craft beer giants BrewDog have announced plans to build the world’s first craft beer hotel in their Aberdeenshire homeland.

The DogHouse will open at the brewery’s headquarters near Ellon with the first guests due to be welcomed in early 2019.

The bedrooms will feature beer taps and beer fridges. PIC: Contributed.

The 26-room hotel will feature beer taps in the rooms, a beer fridge in the shower and bedrooms overlooking the brewery with BrewDog promising an “ immersive experience” for beer fans.

BrewDog introduced the DogHouse concept last year with the announcement of a hotel at its brewery in Columbus, Ohio.

Ground was broken at the site in November 2017 but the hotel won’t be ready until late 2019, making the Aberdeenshire hotel the first of its kind.

BrewDog promises beer fans a truly "immersive experience" at the hotel, which will be built next to the Aberdeenshire brewery. PIC: Contributed.

James Watt, BrewDog co-founder, said: “The DogHouse is our gift to passionate craft beer fans making the pilgrimage to our brewery in Aberdeenshire.

“The idea of opening a beer hotel has always been high on our agenda, and now we are finally able to realise that dream, right here at our HQ.

“This will be the ultimate destination for craft beer fans seeking hops with their holidays. This is a beer Nirvana.”

A new 300 hl brewhouse along with a canning and packacking hall will also open at Ellon with the expansion following on from the company’s new sour beer brewing works, which opened at the site last month.

The site for the hotel and expanded brewery has been purchased from screw jack manufacturer Power Jacks, who will move to a new purpose- built facility later this year.

The expansion will be funded by BrewDog’s Equity for Punks crowdfunding model which has raised over £53 million since 2009 from more than 73,000 craft beer fans.

In October last year, the brewery launched its fifth round of Equity for Punks with hopes to raise at least £10 million, with a stretch goal of up to £50 million, to further its global expansion.

Plans include construction of new breweries in Australia and China, the opening of 15 new craft beer venues in the UK, increasing production capacity in its UK brewery, and the creation of a dedicated craft beer TV network.

More than £12.5 million has been raised so far with funds raised by 27,000 investors across Europe.

The initial £10 million target was met ahead of its initial deadline in January.

Given the demand, the raise was extended and is due to close on October 15, 2018, the company said.