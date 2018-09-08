Bank backs bid to turn lighthouse ship into luxury Leith hotel

The seven-figure revamp of a former lighthouse ship in Leith by the charity behind the Royal Yacht Britannia has been given a boost by Santander Corporate & Commercial.

The Edinburgh-based Royal Yacht Britannia Trust has secured support from the lender for its redevelopment of the MV Fingal into a luxury floating boutique hotel and events venue.

The total project cost is £5 million, funded by five-star visitor attraction Britannia’s trading company, Royal Yacht Enterprises.

The initiative aims to cater for strong demand for high-calibre, quality entertainment space, turning it into a five-star hotel offering corporate hospitality and events such as weddings.

Bob Downie, chief executive of the Royal Yacht Britannia Trust, said: “We have to unfortunately turn away a significant amount of business for Britannia as we are limited to evenings only. The restoration and refit of the Fingal into a five-star venue in keeping with the level of luxury expected of a royal palace, gives us the opportunity to have daytime functions which can tie in with an evening function on Britannia if desired. We are creating a unique hotel proposition to complement our unique tourist attraction.”

Kirsty Johnston, relationship director at Santander Corporate & Commercial, said: “Britannia is one of the most famous ships in the world, and we are absolutely delighted to be working with such a prestigious client.”

She added that the trust team has brought the same level of passion it has for Britannia to Fingal “and that manifests itself in the attention to detail and the design of the project”.