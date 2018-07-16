Alex Salmond RT show found in breach of Ofcom rules

Alex Salmond’s controversial chat show on the Kremlin-backed Russia Today (RT) network has been found in breach of Ofcom rules.

The UK’s communications regulator received a complaint about the first episode of The Alex Salmond Show, which was broadcast in November last year.

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond launched his current affairs programme in November last year

The former SNP leader launched the current affairs programme in 2017 after successfully touring a live version across the country.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond: I wish I hadn’t befriended Donald Trump

But his decision to work for RT prompted criticism from across the political spectrum.

The complaint to Ofcom, which issued its decision today, alleged the programme “invented tweets presented as real from viewers of the show to direct the debate on his views and terms”.

READ MORE: Timeline: The row over Alex Salmond’s Russia Today talk show

The complainant suggested this enabled Alex Salmond “to pretend that he was merely answering questions from concerned viewers about Brexit rather than trying to control the debate...”.

Ofcom asked for background information from TV Novosti, which holds the UK license for RT, on how the tweets and emails had been obtained.

The licensee confirmed that four of the six tweets and emails referred to during the broadcast were sent by people connected either directly or indirectly to the production of the programme or to the presenter in some way.

One of the tweets was sent by a “a freelance make-up girl who had been involved in rehearsals for the show”, while another was asked by “a freelance cameraman and an acquaintance of one of the producers’ technicians”.

TV Novosti claimed that from an editorial point of view, the identity of the individuals putting the questions was not relevant. It said that the purpose of the exercise in this first episode “was not to shape in any way the content which was to follow in that programme but to demonstrate how the viewer response feature would work in future programmes”.

Setting out its decision, Ofcom acknowledged that the episode was the first in the new series of The Alex Salmond Show and therefore that viewers would not necessarily have had any specific expectations of it.

In summary, Ofcom considered that viewers would have been under the impression that the four questions quoted by Mr Salmond had originated from members of the public wholly unconnected with the programme or with him, when this was not the case.

“Because viewer trust in this current affairs programme would have been undermined, we considered that this was materially misleading,” Ofcom said in its ruling.

It continued: “We also took into account TV Novosti’s regret about the “minor teething problems” in this first programme in the series and its confirmation that an internal review had been carried out which included a meeting with the production team and these issues will not be repeated.”

In a statement issued today, RT said: “This was a notable and worrying example of Ofcom’s orchestration of the media in this matter by publicising, without notice to RT, its provisional findings for its decision in this case in a statement made on April 18. This was before it had heard, let alone had time to consider, RTs representations on its Preliminary View.

“This gives rise to grave concern over the fairness of Ofcom’s process and agenda. The concern is heightened as Ofcom is using powers that exist for protection against serious matters to find in breach this trivial teething problem – a real sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Scottish Conservative shadow culture secretary Rachael Hamilton said: “It’s no surprise to see Alex Salmond’s Russian propaganda show carpeted for something it did almost before it had even begun.

“The content is laughably contrived, and I’m glad Ofcom has recognised that in this ruling.

“The longer Mr Salmond continues to front this RT programme, the more damage he does to his legacy as First Minister.”