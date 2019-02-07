Aberdeen comms firm Jasmine looking sweet with D2 deal

Aberdeen-based communications firm Jasmine has acquired D2 Marketing, a design, event planning and advertising agency as it eyes further growth.

The deal comes as D2 Marketing agrees a contract with new exhibition venue The Events Centre Aberdeen (TECA), to deliver three large-scale consumer exhibitions over the coming 12 months.

As part of the acquisition, D2’s five members of staff will move to Jasmine’s base at New Jasmine House, East Tullos.

D2’s managing director, Allan Smith, will become head of business development at Jasmine, while Julie Murray will become the company’s creative director.

Danny Cowie, managing director of Jasmine, which employs 35 people, said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome D2 Marketing into the Jasmine fold.

“I have admired D2’s work and sub-brands for a long time and we have worked very well together in the past. I have known both Allan and Julie personally for many years and know that they and the D2 team will be a very valuable addition to Jasmine.”

Smith said: “It is an excellent time for Jasmine and D2 to be joining forces. There is a great deal of synergy between us.

“Danny and I have been friends for many years, and it has long been an ambition for us to work together. We look forward to getting to know the team and continuing to work on exciting projects together.”