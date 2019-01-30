Key appointment marks ‘milestone’ moment for whisky firm

Gordon & MacPhail, the Elgin-based Scotch whisky specialist, has named Stuart Urquhart as its operations director.

Urquhart – a member of the fourth generation of the family that owns Gordon & MacPhail – was previously associate director of whisky supply at the company.

He now joins the firm’s board, helping to drive forward the future expansion of the business which includes Benromach Distillery in Forres, its gin brand Red Door Gin, developing the company’s second distillery and building sales of Gordon & MacPhail whiskies.

Urquhart will continue to be the custodian of the company’s drinks collection, which includes some of the oldest and rarest single malts in the world. Earlier this month, he personally selected a 70-year-old Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant 1948, the oldest bottled expression from the Speyside distillery.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director of Gordon & MacPhail, said: “The appointment of Stuart Urquhart to the board of Gordon & MacPhail represents a key milestone in the company’s strategy for growth.

“Our plans include the development of a second distillery as well as investment in both infrastructure and assets to increase demand for our whiskies and gin in the UK and internationally.

“The appointment of an operations director is the next step in this journey.”