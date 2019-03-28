Heathrow reveals four Scottish sites shortlisted for construction hub

Heathrow Airport has unveiled the locations of four Scottish sites which have been shortlisted as potential regional construction hubs for its new runway.

The proposed hub, which will help to deliver the airport’s third runway, is expected to bring a jobs boost and development opportunities to the chosen area, with work scheduled to start in 2021.

Scotland is the only part of the UK which is guaranteed to host one of the airport’s new logistics hub, thanks to a memorandum of understanding between Heathrow and the Scottish Government.

The shortlisted sites – selected from a longlist of 65 – are Glasgow Prestwick Airport, Mossend International Railfreight Park, Babcock’s Rosyth Dockyard and Forth Port’s adjacent quayside site.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to pitch to the airport’s bosses for the chance to secure one of the final four regional hubs, to be announced early next year.

The offsite approach hopes to make the project more affordable and sustainable by transporting assembled components in consolidated loads.

Heathrow will also hold a business summit in Edinburgh on 10 October, which aims to provide small firms north of the Border with the opportunity to become part of the airport’s supply chain ahead of the expansion.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s executive director for expansion said: “Heathrow is as committed as ever to creating a plan that delivers for every corner of the UK.

“Logistics hubs are key to achieving that.”