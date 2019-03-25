Global R&D group launches UK arm in capital

A global research and development (R&D) tax specialist has launched its UK division at headquarters in Edinburgh today.

The British arm of ABGI Group, operating under the name ABGI-UK, will focus on delivering tax incentive and innovation consulting services to companies with more than 500 employees.

ABGI, whose client list includes FTSE 100 and S&P companies, is the consulting division of Visiativ, a French listed innovation and digital transformation specialist.

Visiativ acquired a 93 per cent stake in Edinburgh-based R&D tax firm Jumpstart for an undisclosed sum in January.

Scott Henderson, managing director at Jumpstart, has now taken on the role of ABGI-UK chief executive in addition to his existing responsibilities, while other members of the Jumpstart team will also begin to shift their focus to the new division.

The UK division will provide support in areas such as grant and subsidy management, innovation funding applications and R&D tax credit claims for companies which qualify for the government’s expenditure credit scheme.

Henderson said: “We are in a strong position to leverage our decades of experience and international footprint for the benefit of larger businesses across the UK.

“We also have the opportunity to work with Visiativ to explore the digitisation of our consulting business.”

Group chief Bruno Demortière said the firm was “making plans to expand” its team as it targets growth across the UK.