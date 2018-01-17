Glasgow’s McCrea Financial Services eyes bigger HQ

Glasgow-based McCrea Financial Services is looking to ramp up its headcount by a fifth as it eyes a move into ­larger office premises.

The firm, which was established in 1999 and holds the Investors in People Gold standard, has seen staff ­numbers double in recent years as the business has expanded. Client numbers have recently topped 1,000.

Funds under management are now in excess of £300 million and the firm’s profile has increased through its sports sponsorships, which include rugby team Glasgow Warriors and Partick Thistle Football Club.

To support the growth plans at McCrea – which currently has about 20 staff – a recruitment drive and dedicated microsite have been launched. The firm has also attained ‘Chartered’ status from the Chartered Insurance Institute – recognising it as one of the most qualified and experienced in its field based on a range of criteria.

In achieving this status, the firm is in a group of less than 2 per cent of independent financial advisors in Scotland that hold this accreditation.

Douglas McCrea, managing director of McCrea Financial Services and an independent financial adviser since 1991, said: “We are delighted to reveal our plans to increase our team during 2018.

“With over 1,000 clients, which increases weekly, the expansion will help our commitment to provide a professional and personal service to both existing and new clients, which is always our number one priority.

“With that in mind, we are making a big investment to recruit for roles including independent financial advisers, paraplanners and senior administrators as well as in our marketing department.”

He added: “We invest in our people and we treat them with enormous respect. In turn, the business benefits from a loyal, and dedicated team.

“The news that we have secured Chartered status from the Chartered Insurance Institute is also fantastic, and reflects the hard work, experience and commitment from the whole team.”

The firm, which is studying plans to expand its headquarters, also said that it would continue to support a range of key community and charity initiatives over the course of the next 12 months, with two major announcements to follow in the coming weeks.

Its managing director and founder is on the board of directors at St Margaret of Scotland Hospice in Clydebank and has been on the advisory board at Glasgow Warriors since 2008.