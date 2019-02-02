Gin maker Eden Mill to double output after buying English brewery

Eden Mill, Scotland’s first single site brewer and distiller, has announced it is doubling its production capacity through the acquisition of an English brewery.

The St Andrews-based firm has purchased the aptly named Eden River Brewery in Penrith, Cumbria, for an undisclosed sum.

The move will increase Eden Mill’s production by an equivalent of 50,000 nine-litre cases per year, more than doubling its current capacity, and create a further 12 jobs at the plant.

It will also enable the firm to bottle and can a range of products in the north of England, allowing for quicker distribution as its retail channels across the UK grow.

The company said it will continue to distil its gin and whisky and brew its beer at its home in St Andrews.

Co-founder Paul Miller said: “Thanks to a growth trend amongst our customer base and our ongoing partnership with big retailers such as Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, our acquisition of Eden River Brewery will allow us to drastically increase our production on many of our products.

“Eden River Brewery is highly complementary to our business and we share commonalities in products and approach, making us hugely excited about our combined potential.”

Since launching in 2012, Eden Mill has expanded to produce a range of hundreds of gin, whisky, beer and liqueur products and is currently stocked in nationwide stores including Asda and John Lewis & Partners.

Throughout December, the firm launched exclusive pop-ups within retail giant Debenhams, appearing in more than 40 stores across England and Wales.