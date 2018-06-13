Video: Five Fintech breakthrough technologies piloted here in Scotland

Have your say

Scotland’s Fintech sector continues to innovate cutting-edge financial solutions with big data.

As financial technology continues to contour our digital lives, Scottish firms are shaking up the sector with brave new thinking behind innovative business models.

Blockchain technologies are now well recognised for managing digital identities and making online transactions secure and efficient

Scotland’s cities have been an integral part of the global Fintech fabric, with blockchain, decentralised banks and artificial intelligence changing the way we manage our finances.

While key players are working tirelessly to put Scotland on the Fintech map, we look at some revolutionary technologies that began their lifecycles here in Scotland.

We look at innovators like Gigly, preparing freelance ‘giggers’ for the work gig economy with gig-friendly mortgages and accountants.

Breakthroughs like Previse, with their AI algorithms chipping away at late payments on 50 per cent of supplier invoices, are global game changers.

