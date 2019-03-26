The Scotsman Investment Conference 2019 examines cyber crime threat

Cyber crime is the biggest threat that investors will face over the next decade was one of the key mes-sages delivered at The Scotsman Investment Conference 2019 – Looking out to 2020.

The special event, chaired by The Scotsman’s Bill Jamieson, saw invited speakers discuss the threats and opportunities that investors will face in the coming years.

David Coombs, head of multi-asset investments at investment managers Rathbones, told delegates that it was a prerequisite for every company his firm invested in nowadays to have a robust strategy for dealing with cyber crime. He said: “The biggest threat to investments comes from cyber crime. Every company that we invest in now has to take this seriously. We now deal with companies who have their own in-house team of experts who look for weaknesses in their own systems.

Earlier at the event, Caspar Rock, chief investment officer at Cazenove Capital, outlined the pressures that Brexit and the China-US tensions were having on the investment market.

He said that a sustained downturn was not likely over the next two years, but that the economic climate was definitely less heated.

Investors were also urged to keep an eye on the beleaguered high street retail sector, following a number of successful innovations in the states. Faced with fierce competition from Amazon, American retailers are now focusing on their in-store experiences and service as a means of competing against the online retailer.

Mark Whitehead, head of income at Martin Currie, told the conference that it was vital for those looking to retire with a comfortable income to have a sensible investment strategy in place.