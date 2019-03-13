Keith Skeoch named sole CEO at Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen has named Keith Skeoch sole chief executive, with former joint boss Martin Gilbert stepping down to become vice chairman in a management shake-up.

The fund giant - Britain’s biggest listed asset manager - said Gilbert will also become chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments as well as an executive director of the board.

It brings to an end the unorthodox joint leadership structure in place since the group was formed out of the £11 billion merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017.

Gilbert had previously led Aberdeen Asset Management at the time of the merger.

Standard Life Aberdeen said that in his new role Gilbert “will be able to focus solely on our strategic relationships with key clients, winning new business and realising the potential from our global network and product capabilities”.

The news came as Standard Life reported underlying pre-tax profits slipped marginally to £650 million in 2018 from £660m in 2017.

The annual results also revealed that total assets under management fell from £608.1bn to £551.5bn.

Its management shake-up marks the first major change under the chairmanship of former HSBC chairman Sir Douglas Flint, who took on the job from 1 January.

In other management changes, the firm said finance director Bill Rattray, who has been with the group for 34 years, would step down at the end of May, to be replaced by former PwC partner Stephanie Bruce.

Flint said: “The changes that we have announced today have the unanimous backing of the board. The new structure will strengthen our client focus, simplify reporting lines and facilitate robust execution of the next stages of our transition and transformation programmes.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin Scotland, said the business “remains in transition”. Commenting on the group’s results he added: “In truth, it’s a mixed bag for Standard Life Aberdeen – part of that can be put down to it going through a great deal of change during a period of economic uncertainty and market volatility.

“However, there are reasons to be positive in the long term – the fundamentals of a strong business are there, if its management team can steer the ship through these choppy waters.”