Edinburgh fintech FNZ seeks 100 graduates for global scheme

Edinburgh-headquartered fintech FNZ is looking to attract more than 100 new recruits to its revamped graduate scheme to help bridge the industry skills gap.

The investment platform provider, which employs around 300 people in the Scottish capital, is aiming to attract more than 100 graduates through its new training programmes in 2019, with opportunities spread across its bases in Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

Its offering will now include advanced technical industry training and mentoring from experts in various financial, technology, regulatory and risk management roles.

FNZ, which is responsible for £330 billion in assets under administration, has a global headcount of 1,500. It changed hands last year in a deal which valued the fintech at more than £1.6bn.

Chief human resources officer Richard Bolger said: “FNZ is a growth business and I’m pleased to say that we continue to grow apace, benefiting from the investment being made in our own technology and processes, our scale, and the effort and dedication of our highly-skilled people.

“As part of this ongoing investment and desire to continue on that trajectory, we’ve redesigned our graduate programmes with the aim of attracting the very best graduates from around the world.

“Ultimately, it’s in our interest to ensure we attract, upskill and keep top talent, to diversify and continue to innovate across all areas of the business.”

An Innovate Finance report released last year forecast that the UK’s fintech sector is set to grow to more than 100,000 employees by 2030, although 82 per cent of companies polled said they already faced difficulties when recruiting.