Edinburgh University enlists Cisco to back hi-tech start-ups

IT and networking giant Cisco has announced a partnership with the University of Edinburgh to collaborate on artificial intelligence and data-driven innovation, a key part of the £1.3 billion Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

As the first initiative in the tie-up, the US tech titan is supporting 20 start-ups through the university and Wayra UK’s AI and Blockchain Accelerator.

Over three years, Cisco will provide business development and technical support, mentoring and access to tools for resident start-ups. Based at the university’s Bayes Centre, the programme is already home to the first cohort of ten start-ups.

Tony Gribben, country manager at Cisco Scotland, said: “The insight that we can gain from data opens up an amazing opportunity for all industries – not least with its application in the field of AI. We’re delighted to be working with the University of Edinburgh to bring this to life in Scotland.”

Cisco will also work closely with the university to identify new research projects and collaborations to work on together, particularly around 5G data telephony, cybersecurity and the Internet of Things.

Jim Ashe, director of commercialisation and industry engagement at the University of Edinburgh, said: “We look forward to collaborating with Cisco’s networking academy, research centre and wider innovation and investment teams on projects that will support innovative research, accelerate data adoption and fuel entrepreneurship across a wide range of initiatives.”

It comes as Cisco leads the 5G RuralFirst project in Scotland.