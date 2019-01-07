DJ Alexander to introduce bespoke portal

DJ Alexander, the Edinburgh-based property management company, is gearing up for the launch of a bespoke portal that it hopes will “set a new standard” in the sector.

The firm’s tailor made Apropos software aims to boost “transparency, fairness and convenience” in the private rented sector by providing landlords, tenants and agents with access to information concerning a tenancy at any time.

Apropos has been built by a 30-strong technical team based in Edinburgh and will be supported by an existing staff of 150 and a network of local experts across the country.

The service is set to launch in select cities in the second quarter and to be rolled out throughout the rest of the UK at a later date.

David Alexander, who is joint managing director with brother John, said: “Apropos will provide 24-hour access for tenants and landlords to input and access data. Both tenant and landlord can view all relevant information and monitor responses and actions directly. This ensures that all participants know exactly what is going on at any time.

“Our mission is to set a new standard in property management and to ensure that the rental experience is beneficial to all involved.

John Alexander said: “Too often the current system feels adversarial, but with Apropos we have built a system based on mutual respect, where everyone is required to contribute at the appropriate points for the benefit of the tenancy as a whole and improving the experience for all parties.”