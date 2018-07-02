Diageo begins work on new technical centre in Menstrie

Diageo has started work on a new state-of-the-art technical centre of excellence in Clackmannanshire.

The company has broken ground on the £6.4 million project construction on the new centre in Menstrie that will upgrade facilities for its whisky blending, science & technology and materials testing teams.

Diageo say the new development will provide "world-standard facilities" for its scientists and be a hub for innovation, not just in the spirits industry, but in environmental sustainability in manufacturing.

The new centre of excellence builds on Diageo’s extensive footprint in Clackmannanshire, which includes the company’s largest warehousing site (Blackgrange), cooperage (Cambus), coppersmiths (Abercrombie in Alloa) and global brand archive (Menstrie).

Keith Brown, MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, said: “This announcement from Diageo of a £6.4 million investment in their site at Menstrie is fantastic news for Clackmannanshire and will be a boost to both the local and Scottish economy.

“As the MSP for Clackmannanshire and Dunblane, I welcome this further evidence of Diageo’s commitment to the local area.”

Luke Graham, MP for Ochil & South Perthshire, said: “It's great to see more investment coming to the County. I was lucky enough to visit the Menstrie site earlier this year and see first-hand the jobs and apprenticeships created by Diageo.

“Following HM Government's freeze on whisky and spirit duty, it is good to see businesses with the confidence to invest in our area. I look forward to continuing to work with Diageo to continue to attract further investment in the future.”

Ewan Andrew, Director of Diageo International Supply Centre, said: “Our Technical Centre in Menstrie is a crucial part of our business globally, delivering excellence in science and innovation.

“This investment will create new state-of-the-art facilities for our talented team of whisky specialists and scientists to enhance the industry-leading work they do on growing and protecting our business around the world.”

The technical centre is home to teams who work across Diageo’s leading global brands, including Johnnie Walker, Bell’s, and J&B Scotch Whiskies, Smirnoff & Ciroc Vodka, Tanqueray & Gordon’s Gin, and Captain Morgan Rum. The new technical centre is being built on an area of unused land adjacent to the company’s existing Technical Centre, which will continue to operate as normal while the new facility is built.

