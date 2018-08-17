Cruden lays out plans to add homes in west Scotland

A division of Cruden Group, which describes itself as one of Scotland’s largest independently owned and longest-established construction and residential development firms, is to build more than 300 homes in the west of Scotland over the next two years.

Cruden Homes West said work will start soon on building an additional 100 homes across its Baron’s Vale development in Glasgow’s east end and King’s View on the southside. Work is also set to begin within months on new developments in Uddingston, Castlemilk, and the site of the former Drumchapel Hospital in Glasgow.

Allan Callaghan, MD of Cruden Homes in the west, said the move marks a key "step-change" for the business. “Despite tough economic conditions in the construction industry, the housing market remains buoyant and our King’s View and Baron’s Vale developments are prime examples of developments that have seen unprecedented levels of demand.”