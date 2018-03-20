Commercial property: Deadline nears for home awards entries

n Housebuilder (more than 100 units) sponsored by Space & Time Media
n Housebuilder (fewer than 100 units) sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland
n Housing association (more than 1,500 units) sponsored by Aereon
n Housing association (fewer than 1,500 units) sponsored by the Chartered Institute of Housing
n Affordable housing development (private sale) sponsored by Priory Bridge Landscaping
n Affordable housing development (social rent) sponsored by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations
n Development (age exclusive)
n Apartment development (private sale)
n Community contribution award NEW sponsored by The Scotsman
n Customer service excellence award sponsored by Wolffe Design Edinburgh
n House of the year
n Innovation in design
n Showhome
n Large housing development (private sale) sponsored by Hyperoptic
n Small housing development (private sale)
n Renovation sponsored by Construction & Property Recruitment
n Residential letting team sponsored by City Lets
n Starter home sponsored by Ross & Liddell
To enter go online
www.kdmedia.co.uk/
propertyawards