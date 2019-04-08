Bumper first year for Allied Surveyors Scotland’s east coast arm

Allied Surveyors Scotland’s east coast commercial agency is celebrating its first anniversary having sealed more than 30 deals across six local authority areas.

Most recently, acting on behalf of serial entrepreneur Shaf Rasul’s SRA Ventures, 141 Dalry Road in Edinburgh has been let to a private tenant on a new ten-year lease.

Elsewhere in the capital, an office suite at Timber Bush in Leith has been sold on behalf of a private landlord for an undisclosed sum.

Meanwhile, acting jointly with Hastings Legal, a three-bed townhouse and retail unit in Duns has been sold to a private buyer for £212,000.

In the Borders, a former fire station in Kelso, which carries planning consent for two semi-detached dwellings, has been sold for £100,000.

Director of commercial agency (east) Iain Mercer said: “In our first year of trading we have successfully completed a diverse range of property deals, including these ones during the course of March.”

Allied Surveyors is one of Scotland’s largest chartered surveying practices with 32 offices, employing some 160 staff.

The year-old east coast arm recently secured new premises in Edinburgh for a bookshop for St Columba’s Hospice. The deal sees the charity relocate one of its shops a short distance from Montagu Terrace in Goldenacre to Brandon Terrace in Canonmills.