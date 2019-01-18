Allied Surveyors seals twin deals amid ‘buoyant’ property market

The east coast commercial property market remains “buoyant”, according to Allied Surveyors Scotland, which has just sealed a brace of property transactions.

The firm’s east coast commercial agency business, which is run by director Iain Mercer, said 38 Dalry Road in Edinburgh had been let on behalf of entrepreneur Shaf Rasul’s SRA Ventures on a new ten-year lease after less than four weeks on the market.

Meanwhile, 64 Corstorphine Road – also in the capital – has been let for ten years to Thistle Trading Group on behalf of a private landlord. A deal was struck in excess of the £15,000-per-annum quoting rent.

Mercer, director of commercial agency (east) at Allied Surveyors Scotland, said: “Both of these deals demonstrate that there is plenty of life in the property market despite the ongoing political uncertainty.

“The local property market continues to be buoyant with demand from a range of tenants and buyers for business premises and well-let investments.”

These latest transactions follow the successful purchase last month of 5 Salisbury Place in Causewayside, Edinburgh. Allied Surveyors acquired the property, which is let to Cocco Latte, on behalf of an overseas buyer for £120,000.

In West Lothian, a new tenant was secured for a private landlord at 1 Jarvey Street in Bathgate at a rental of £14,820 per annum.

Allied Surveyors Scotland currently has 32 offices across Scotland, covering every postcode. It launched its east coast commercial agency last April.

The company as a whole currently employs about 160 people. Professional services include residential and commercial valuation, building surveying, home reports, energy reports and project management.