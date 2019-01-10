editorial image

10 of the cheapest properties up for sale in Scotland right now

Given all the talk about soaring house prices across the country, you’d think it would be impossible to find a property valued under £100,000. But that’s not strictly the case.

A trawl of property website Rightmove Group Ltd reveals there are dozens of homes from the Borders to the Highlands and everywhere in between that up for sale at a bargain basement price. Here are 10 of the lowest priced properties in Scotland available at the time of writing.

1. Two-bedroom flat, Aberdeen

2. Three-bedroom lodge, Forres

3. Three-bedroom flat, Glasgow

4. Three-bedroom flat, Largs

