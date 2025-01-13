Community unites to brighten care home with vibrant mural

By Cameron Rutherford
Contributor
Published 13th Jan 2025, 14:13 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:32 BST
Tropical rainforest muralTropical rainforest mural
Tropical rainforest mural
HC-One Scotland’s The Orchard Care Home in Tullibody, Alloa, joined forces with an artist and a local school to create a beautiful mural for residents.

Staff at the care home approached local artist Kyle Blain to create a mural in their new garden area. An unused garage wall was identified as the most appropriate background for the mural, as it would allow residents to enjoy the finished artwork from lounge and bedroom windows.

Kyle was keen to have the resident’s input into the creative process, which led The Orchard’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Sandra Curl, to setup a residents’ committee to generate some ideas. The Orchard residents were presented with different content ideas, and after further discussion with Kyle they settled on the idea of a tropical rainforest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To complete the mural, Sandra approached nearby school Lornshill Academy, and pupils came along to The Orchards to help Kyle apply the finishing touches.

Artist Kyle Blain (centre) alongside Lornshill Academy pupils by new tropical rainforest muralArtist Kyle Blain (centre) alongside Lornshill Academy pupils by new tropical rainforest mural
Artist Kyle Blain (centre) alongside Lornshill Academy pupils by new tropical rainforest mural

Sandra said: “The new mural intends to inspire residents, workers, and visitors to see Alloa as a hub of opportunity and creativity. The beautiful artwork will be greatly appreciated by our residents.

“This project will enhance the beauty of our community while cultivating a strong sense of ownership and creativity, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

Artist Kyle Blain said: “I thought this was a fantastic idea and was more than happy to get involved. I’m so proud of how this mural turned out and can’t wait to see how it complements the garden in the summer, with the residents relaxing and enjoying the space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A massive thank you to Sandra and the team at the Orchard Care Home for giving me this opportunity and to Mrs Taylor and the Lornshill Academy art department for all their help throughout! I hope the residents enjoy it!”

Related topics:Community
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice