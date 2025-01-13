Community unites to brighten care home with vibrant mural

Tropical rainforest mural

HC-One Scotland’s The Orchard Care Home in Tullibody, Alloa, joined forces with an artist and a local school to create a beautiful mural for residents.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at the care home approached local artist Kyle Blain to create a mural in their new garden area. An unused garage wall was identified as the most appropriate background for the mural, as it would allow residents to enjoy the finished artwork from lounge and bedroom windows.

Kyle was keen to have the resident’s input into the creative process, which led The Orchard’s Wellbeing Coordinator, Sandra Curl, to setup a residents’ committee to generate some ideas. The Orchard residents were presented with different content ideas, and after further discussion with Kyle they settled on the idea of a tropical rainforest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complete the mural, Sandra approached nearby school Lornshill Academy, and pupils came along to The Orchards to help Kyle apply the finishing touches.

Artist Kyle Blain (centre) alongside Lornshill Academy pupils by new tropical rainforest mural

Sandra said: “The new mural intends to inspire residents, workers, and visitors to see Alloa as a hub of opportunity and creativity. The beautiful artwork will be greatly appreciated by our residents.

“This project will enhance the beauty of our community while cultivating a strong sense of ownership and creativity, paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

Artist Kyle Blain said: “I thought this was a fantastic idea and was more than happy to get involved. I’m so proud of how this mural turned out and can’t wait to see how it complements the garden in the summer, with the residents relaxing and enjoying the space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad