We are in the grip of a nationwide housing crisis, yet recent figures reveal that the timescale for average planning application is four times longer than the Government target. While this is clearly an issue for developers, why should this be an issue for those beyond the housing industry?

First, we are simply not building enough homes to meet demand. According to Shelter, as a result of this housing emergency 46 children are becoming homeless in Scotland every day. Another misconception is that the only people to benefit from new home building are the builders themselves. This is simply untrue, but in my experience those outside of the industry have no idea that each new private home built typically contributes £30,500 towards much-needed public services.

We have been fortunate to support clients on dozens of developments who have successfully unlocked planning permissions efficiently. This includes everything from small-scale housing developments to multi-million pound projects like the award-winning Athletes’ Village for the Commonwealth Games.

This success was a direct result of a more open and proactive approach to community engagement and the planning process. Developments invested in community engagement at an early stage, with each developer going above and beyond statutory requirements, discussing plans openly in person and listening to views.

Social media provides a very easy starting point to read the mood music of a community and can be helpful to indicate challenges as well as opportunities. It can also identify key stakeholders who may not be the official community leaders, but are still very influential.

But nothing can replace face to face human interaction.

Construction, whether it is a large-scale infrastructure project or building new homes, is disruptive. However, when communities are well informed, and have a chance to have their say, even when it is probably not what they want to hear, the experience is much smoother for everyone.

There are often very vocal individuals, but vocal does not always equal the majority perspective. It is only by getting under the skin of the wider community that you can determine the whole mood and opinions.

To address this we have often taken the consultation to the community, rather than the other way around. For example, rather than relying on a traditional consultation event held in a public venue during hours which are inaccessible for parents of young children, we arranged to visit parent and toddler groups with proposals, helping to create a rounded community perspective. Libraries and community hubs can be useful venues, and supplementing these with events at higher footfall locations, from sports grounds to shopping venues, boosts the chances of getting a more rounded view.

The local development planning cycle, which was previously every five years, is moving to a ten-year cycle. This means fewer opportunities to promote sites for allocation, so whether you are a developer or individual in a community with a proposed development, it is even more important to make the most of that engagement opportunity.

