Commsworld launches London base

Commsworld, the Edinburgh-headquartered telecoms and network provider, has underpinned its growth ambitions by launching a London office.

The group, which manages and controls Britain’s largest privately operated core fibre network, will use its new base in the UK capital to provide transit bandwidth, encouraging other internet service providers to utilise its network.

It will look to hire an account manager to direct operations from the new branch, which adds to its exiting presence in the Scottish capital, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

The move follows a record year which saw Commsworld unveil a threefold hike in annual profits and a 41 per cent rise in revenues.

Chief executive Ricky Nicol, who co-founded the firm in 1994, this week picked up the headline lifetime achievement prize at the WeDo Scottish Business Awards, in recognition of his dedication to leading the firm while overcoming cancer.

He said: “Having a base in London is fantastic for us and a major step forward in our bid to cement ourselves as a truly UK-wide organisation. It means we can meet with our valued customers and partners more easily and efficiently, without the early morning flights or having to schedule many meetings into one day.

“We’ve invested millions to ensure our network is market-leading and continually growing and being able to sell and share this from a new base in London is very powerful.”

The firm has more than 100 staff operating across public and private sector contracts.