Comms outfit Beattie appoints Scottish MD

Communications and PR agency Beattie has announced two senior promotions including a managing director for Scotland.

The Scots-founded firm, which is headquartered in London, said Joanne Spence, who has been with the agency for 12 years, becomes managing director of Scotland. Meanwhile, Rachel Gladwin becomes managing director of the North and Midlands.

The Scottish operation includes offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Falkirk while the North and Midlands encompasses Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham.

Chief executive Laurna Woods said: “Joanne and Rachel are outstanding leaders who are an inspiration to us all. They have built successful profit centres which have been growing annually for more than five years.”

Spence said: “When I came to Beattie in 2007 I wanted to build the best marketing team in the country. Laurna has backed me all the way.”