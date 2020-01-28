Commercial property: Scottish hub for marine research up for national property award

The recently opened £16.5 million Scottish Oceans Institute (SOI), pictured, at the University of St Andrews in Fife has been nominated for a national award for its architectural design.

Formally opened by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last September, the building has been nominated for the Architectural Excellence Award (Public Use) at the 2020 Scottish Property Awards.

The SOI was built to be a global hub for marine research, focused on conservation and understanding the effects of climate change on our oceans.

The design uses renewable materials, such as external cladding made from rice husks, to create a contemporary structure which respects and enhances the institute’s prominent position on St Andrews’ East Sands beach.

Created by Glasgow-based BMJ Architects, the design is heavily influenced by the building’s location on the shore.

The weathered Corten steel solar shading, which wraps the building, is intended to remind onlookers of water lapping against a sea wall, while the structure’s striking front entrance was inspired by the shape of a ship’s sail.

The SOI’s wave-shaped roof floats above a clear glazed façade, providing its occupants with stunning views over the Fife coastline.

The building is located on the original site of the university’s Gatty Marine Laboratory science facility, which was opened in 1896.

The new structure incorporates a state-of-the-art aquarium as well as researching and teaching facilities. The academic centre will also be open to the public and a visitor centre is planned.

JLL project managed the scheme which was built by Balfour Beatty.

The construction was highly challenging due to the restricted nature of the site, the demolition works involved, and extensive specialist plant requirements.

Niall Robertson, director at JLL, says: “The Scottish Oceans Institute is a remarkable building and a world-class facility that Scotland can be truly proud of.

“A series of partners were involved in the scheme’s process from its conception to delivery. To be collectively nominated for such a significant award is testament to the vision and collaboration shown from each of these partners.

“We are proud to have project managed the entire project from start to finish, so to see the building now open and being used as intended is incredibly satisfying.”

The nomination recognises the work carried out by a range of partners involved in the build, including JLL, BMJ Architects, RSP Consulting Engineers, Morgan Associates, B&W, Sentinel and Gleeds.

The seventh annual Scottish Property Awards will take place on Thursday, 20 February at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.