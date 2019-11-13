Commercial property: Glasgow development up and running

In what is believed will be a first for Scotland, one of the largest new office buildings on the drawing board for Glasgow will be constructed to allow staff working there to take a jog in their lunch hour on the block’s roof.

The design of HFD Group’s 177 Bothwell Street, which is set to be the city’s largest single office structure, includes an 8,000sq ft rooftop terrace complete with running track on top of the building’s 13 floors.

The project has reached its first construction milestone, with completion expected in 2021.

HFD Construction, the group’s in-house building division, has finished slipping the core, providing the backbone of the building. Work will soon begin on erecting 177 Bothwell Street’s steel frame as the project continues to take shape on Glasgow’s skyline.

The construction is the second and final phase of the Bothwell Exchange development, offering about 313,000sq ft of grade-A office space in the centre of the city.

It is the first development in Scotland to receive a platinum WiredScore certification, ensuring that future occupiers will receive the best connectivity available. It will also be highly sustainable with an EPC rating of A and a BREEAM standard of excellent.

CYBG, the owner of Virgin Money, has signed a long-term lease at 177 Bothwell Street, while HFD Group’s serviced office business will take more than 65,000sq ft on its ground, first and second floors.

Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, says: “The building has been very well received by the market and we’re encouraged by the volume and quality of enquiries we’ve had so far, in addition to the pre-letting already secured.

“This is the first rooftop running track in Scotland, but the market is demanding this kind of standard. We design our offices around our occupiers, from the inside out and there is a big focus on wellness for employees.

“The running track is not just about fitness, but the ability to get away from your desk, and get some fresh air well away from the ground-level congestion and noise.”

There are four corner terraces which will be zoned for different uses, for example, a yoga space for use in good weather, and there will be 318 cycle spaces and electric vehicle charging points for commuters.

The building is heavily glazed with high performance ultra-clear glass to maximise natural light.

There remains 25 per cent of the building available to let.