Collaboration will deliver the homes Scots need and deserve​ - Martin Smith

Government and industry must rise to the challenge and beat the housing crisis, writes ​​Martin Smith

The shortage of homes in Scotland has been quite clear for a number of years. Industry leaders put the shortfall to be somewhere in the region of 110,000. Given the recent significant reductions in new home starts and completions, this is not going to be fixed anytime soon.

Pair this with the climate crisis and the consequent need to retrofit existing housing stock and deliver more energy efficient new homes, and the challenge facing the country looks quite stark as we approach Scottish Housing Day.

However, with a seemingly renewed focus on building homes and growing the economy from the new UK Government, then there is perhaps some change on the horizon. Similarly, there were some positive changes to planning and funding for affordable homes in John Swinney’s Programme for Government a few weeks ago. This announcement also included some welcome recommitments to the two Green Freeports in Scotland and regional growth deals which will help stimulate investment and create jobs. In turn, this will increase the need for housing around areas like the Firth of Forth where there will be considerable investments in the near future.

It is therefore important that we get on top of the housing issue quickly. However, like all problems, there will be no silver bullet. It will require a multitude of agencies and organisations to come together to deliver the homes Scotland needs that are fit for our future, both in terms of the environment and our evolving demographics.

At Muir Homes, we have made the strategic decision to build more single-storey homes to respond to this need. In recent times, most builders tended to prioritise multiple-storey houses. However, we recognise the importance of creating intergenerational communities as well as understanding there is commercial value in ensuring that there is adequate housing available to fit the needs of the local population.

With a huge drive to net zero, building sustainably and innovatively is a key focus area. By using off-site manufacture for our timber kits that come from sustainable sources, this completely renewable material lowers the carbon impact and delivers highly energy-efficient homes that help lower heating bills.

Homes need to be in the right place too. Our industry needs to deliver homes wherever they are needed. Muir Homes is currently building in Aberdeenshire, our more traditional heartlands, whilst expanding into new areas like Ayrshire where we have never built before.

If the Scottish Government is to dedicate more funding for affordable housing, then private developers and registered social landlords need to create innovative designs and mixes of housing so that we can show how transformational these projects can be.

There are countless obstacles in the way to deliver the homes that Scotland needs: planning lead times, opposition to development, funding for social housing, supply chain pressures all compounded by a lack of skills in the workforce. However, if we are to realise the benefits to communities that new housing can bring for quality of life, peoples’ health and the economy, then the industry must be supported by the government. Politicians from all parties must realise the urgency and deliver the necessary reforms.

However, everyone in the built environment sector cannot simply shirk responsibility and blame the government. We need to convince communities of the need for new housing, we need to build sustainably and in a way that compliments the local area and we must deliver a mix of housing that creates thriving places to live, with a mix of generations and backgrounds. Only then will Scotland get the housing it needs and the people of Scotland will get the homes and communities they deserve.