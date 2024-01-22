Collaboration will be key to a just transition - Luca Corradi

Two events in technology took the world by surprise in 2023. Firstly, in January, ChatGPT reached 100 million monthly active users, just two months after being launched by OpenAI. Overnight, Artificial Intelligence became a mainstream conversation topic, and triggered debates about its implications, culminating in the Bletchley Park international summit and the EU AI Safety Act to regulate and reduce its perceived risks.

The second surprise to many has been the outcome of COP28. A call for “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems” agreed by all participating countries, including the “petrostates”. Could it have been down to the fact that after years of keeping the doors closed to the Oil and Gas industry, it was finally decided to engage in discussion and collaboration?

A global approach to a global challenge, requires working with offending sectors and nations, not against, to ensure a just transition to net zero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

COP also recognised hydrogen as key to the transition, and we should see more hydrogen projects being progressed this year. The Hydrogen Backbone Link project that NZTC is leading for Scottish Government, has identified the infrastructure required to enable Scotland to meet up to 10 per cent of Europe’s projected demand by the mid 2030s. Phase two of the project has started, and in 2024 further progress will bring it closer to implementation

C​arbon Capture Utilisation and Storage technology is progressing (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Floating offshore wind has not been without bumps in the road. The auction for licences in September resulted in no bids from developers, as the contract price for energy being offered didn’t consider rampant inflation in costs. Government intervened by raising the maximum price. This also makes technology innovation even more important in 2024 to reduce costs and triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. A recent study by the Fraser of Allander Institute indicated that jobs in Scotland's renewables sector grew by more than 50 per cent in 2021. Anticipated new projects in Scotland are poised to create substantial job prospects, further contributing to this upward trend.

We can’t overlook the progress made in Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) which plays a key role in reducing emissions by capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from industrial processes and storing them in deep geological formations. The UK Government gave the green light for the Acorn project which will provide the critical infrastructure for Scotland’s decarbonisation strategy and we saw the North Sea Transition Authority awarding the UK’s first-ever carbon storage licences.

More immediately, eliminating emissions from oil and gas operations as part of the North Sea Transition Deal remains a priority, now reinforced by the COP28 Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter which commits to net-zero operations by 2050, the ending of routine flaring by 2030, and near-zero upstream methane emissions.

All this brings us back to the value of working together with Industry and government towards net zero; deploying technology at pace and developing it further to reduce costs and enhance performance, to enable a just transition for all. Having watched the progress made last year, the stage is set for exciting developments in 2024.