CodeClan reborn: Scottish digital skills teaching returns with focus on future tech and AI

“Tech isn’t just for the chosen few, it’s for anyone ready to roll up their sleeves and make a change” – CodeBase

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CodeClan is relaunching two years after it collapsed with the aim of addressing an “acute requirement for upskilling” and building future careers in technology and artificial intelligence.

Edinburgh-based CodeBase acquired select assets of digital skills academy CodeClan when it went into liquidation in 2023, before launching a pilot coding programme last year in partnership with Scottish colleges and Silicon Valley education platform Qwasar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first cohorts run by CodeBase will commence in early 2026, on a nine-month software engineering programme for “first-timers” and a 12-week applied agentic AI programme for experienced engineers.

CodeBase is relaunching CodeClan with the aim of 'building future careers in tech'. Picture by Stewart Attwood

CodeBase chief executive Stephen Coleman said: “Tech isn’t just for the chosen few, it’s for anyone ready to roll up their sleeves and make a change - we don’t just want to teach code, we want to build futures.

“From software engineering to harnessing AI, our programmes are built for staying ahead of the tech curve and training for tomorrow’s tech today. Overall, we know there is an acute requirement for upskilling to address the digital skills gap, and the potential to accelerate economic growth.”

The hybrid, immersive courses are to be underpinned by “project-based learning, collaboration on real-world challenges, and guidance from leading industry figures and experts”. Project work and sessions will primarily take place on weekday evenings so that participants can continue with their existing careers while studying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad