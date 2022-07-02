Coatbridge digital consultancy launched during pandemic eyes £1 million sales goal

Hybrid Anchor has achieved success by providing bespoke online services for companies in heavily regulated sectors, including pharmaceuticals, financial services and funeral services. It is looking to more than double its revenues next year following a better-than-expected performance over the past 12 months.

The fledgling company’s founder and managing director, serial entrepreneur John Loudon, is planning to grow the headcount from six to 11 to facilitate expansion.

He pointed to a series of early business wins including digital projects for BoConcept Scotland, NHS Southwest London and the Supplier Development Programme.

Since then, the firm has been commissioned to produce a ground-breaking digital online pharmacy and it is collaborating with several funeral providers to help them meet new governance regulations.

Loudon said: “I want Hybrid Anchor to continue as a high-growth web developer and software creator, and we are on track to hit our turnover target of £1m in our second year and of almost doubling our staffing complement.

“In addition, I devote one day a week on growing a separate investment company, Sargasso Holdings, to ensure that I have a diverse portfolio of interests and revenue.

“The coming year will see us continuing to build a strong portfolio of clients that showcases the range and quality of our work.

Hybrid Anchor's founder and managing director is serial entrepreneur John Loudon. Picture: Nate Cleary

“We also aim to acquire equity in four more businesses, under Sargasso Holdings, and to continue communicating our brand and values.”

Loudon said he chose to launch the business during the pandemic because he felt there were opportunities that others were not taking advantage of.

“It is often in that kind of adversity that the best ideas and entrepreneurship come,” he said. “Because of our focus on data management, we naturally gravitated toward regulated sectors.

“Companies in every industry are constantly looking for ways to digitise processes that have traditionally required human input.

“Those in heavily regulated sectors require especially creative and bespoke digital solutions to ensure that they don’t fall through the cracks.”