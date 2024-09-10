From buzzing coffee shops to peaceful parks, find your perfect spot to stay productive 🌍

Remote work allows flexibility to work from various locations beyond the traditional office

I have worked remotely from different countries and cities, often experimenting with new environments

Popular co-working spaces include coffee shops, pubs, designated co-working offices, and outdoor areas

The right workspace can significantly impact productivity, creativity and work-life balance

Changing your work environment can reduce isolation and boost motivation and focus

Finding the best co-working space depends on personal preferences, work style and needs

With the ongoing rise of remote work, more people than ever are trading the traditional office environment for the flexibility of working from anywhere.

I’m one of those people, and am lucky enough to have been able to call myself a “remote worker” for the better part of a decade.

In that time, I’ve lived in three cities, and worked remotely from three different countries - when annual leave wouldn’t allow time off, of course.

The flexibility is unbound, and even when I’m not logging in from the other side of the Channel, I try to keep things fresh, experimenting with different locations to work from in my local area.

Whether it's public spaces like coffee shops, pubs and bars, outdoor areas, or designated co-working spaces, finding the right environment can make a significant impact on your productivity and overall work experience.

But how do you go about finding the best co-working spaces, and what should remote workers consider when choosing between different types of environments?

(Photos: Pexels/Alex Nelson) | Pexels/Alex Nelson

Public spaces for co-working: cafés, bars and coffee shops

For many remote workers, the first co-working space that comes to mind is a café or coffee shop. For my sins, I am more of a pub-goer, and find that the atmosphere of many local pubs on a weekday afternoon isn’t too dissimilar to that of a coffee outlet.

But whether it’s an establishment that specialises in the sale of caffeine or alcohol - despite setting up my laptop in the pub, I stick to soft drinks... unless it’s a Friday afternoon - all offer a mix of background noise, Wi-Fi and a reliable power source - essential ingredients for remote work.

Their lively environments can make them ideal for remote workers who thrive in social settings and enjoy light collaboration, and it can be easy to strike up conversations, the casual atmosphere helping to build relationships with other freelancers or small business owners.

Wi-Fi

If I can, I’ll try to research whether a spot has reliable free Wi-Fi before setting off by checking Google reviews etc.

But most establishments - particularly those frequented regularly by remote workers - will often have details of their network displayed proudly on or near the bar. Failing that, politely inquiring with staff will often yield the password you need.

You can’t rely on every and all businesses to have speedy or stable Wi-Fi, and from time to time I’ve found myself in places where once reliable network connections are playing up, or are simply non-existent.

In a relatively bustling city centre, mobile data can be your friend, turning your trusty smartphone into a Wi-Fi hotspot through which most work tasks can be completed as smoothly as they would at home.

Mileage varies of course with signal coverage - those in more remote areas may struggle - and the nature of your work. If you’re having to constantly upload and download large files, you may need a more reliable connection.

Power sockets

Through my experience, I’d actually say it’s harder to find reliable power sources than Wi-Fi.

Cafés, bars and pubs don’t always have enough accessible power outlets, so I always try to make sure my equipment is up to full charge before heading out, just so I can make the most of it in the event I can’t plug in.

If you do find a spare socket, it seems only polite to check with staff before leeching from the power supply (you will after all be contributing to the business’ electricity bills - if only in a small way).

But if you want extra peace of mind, investing in a rechargeable battery pack could be a good move.

Background noise

Coffee shops, pubs and bars tend to have a higher ambient noise level, which can be both a blessing and a curse, depending on your work style.

For some, the low hum of conversation and background music can stimulate creativity and focus. However, for those who require complete silence to work efficiently, public spaces might be too distracting.

Personally, I enjoy a slightly elevated noise level - on a Friday afternoon, as other workers who’ve managed to clock off early arrive for an end-of-week pint, the slowly building atmosphere is a great way to help you countdown to 5pm.

Designated co-working spaces: offices and collectives

For those who prefer a more structured working environment, paid co-working spaces are a popular choice.

These spaces are designed specifically for remote workers and freelancers, offering amenities like dedicated desks, meeting rooms, fast internet, and even event spaces for networking or workshops.

Many co-working spaces operate on a membership basis, offering daily, weekly, or monthly access.

It's important to evaluate whether a coworking membership suits your budget and needs. Some offer flexible plans that allow you to come and go, while others may require a fixed schedule.

Co-working spaces often come with additional perks such as printing services, complimentary coffee and private phone booths for calls.

Some even offer wellness facilities like yoga classes or quiet zones for meditation. Determine what extras you’ll use regularly before committing.

Convenience is key when choosing a co-working space. If it requires a long commute, it might defeat the purpose of working remotely. Look for a location that’s either close to your home or accessible by public transport.

For those who need a professional setting to meet clients or attend conference calls, a designated co-working space is ideal. These environments offer privacy, business-like atmospheres and all the necessary tools to run a remote business.

Outdoor co-working spaces: parks and green spaces

Studies show that spending time in nature can reduce stress, boost mood and improve focus, so of course remote workers who thrive in a calm environment will appreciate the opportunity to escape the noise and work in fresh air.

Wi-Fi is probably your biggest issue here, and although some parks and outdoor areas offer free Wi-Fi, it's generally less reliable than what you’ll find indoors. Again use mobile hotspots to stay connected - but that might suit certain workflows better than others.

Then of course there’s the weather, so be prepared to adapt your plans based on the season and daily forecast.

And remember that outdoor seating isn't always designed with work in mind, and you might soon feel the effects of a work session sat or sprawled across the hard ground.

Consider bringing along portable chairs or cushions for comfort - a sturdy lap desk can help with laptop use if there are no proper tables around.

The benefits of a change in scenery

In conclusion, where you find you work best, and what you need on hand to keep you at your most productive, comes down to personal preference.

But it cannot be denied that one of the most underrated advantages of working remotely is the ability to change your work environment regularly.

Getting up from your desk and exploring new workspaces can provide a range of benefits, and a change of scenery can break the monotony of your daily routine, helping you stay energised and productive.

Remote work can sometimes be lonely, but working in a co-working space or public area allows you to engage with other people, even if it’s just by being surrounded by others.

I rarely make conversation with other workers, but find that having the option to do so and seeing other people tapping away at their laptops fuels me with a sense of purpose and community.

That, and knowing that people can pass at glance at my work screen at any time keeps me away from other online distractions.

Finding the best co-working space is a highly individual choice and depends on factors like noise tolerance, budget, need for collaboration, and personal work style.

Whether you thrive in bustling cafés, professional co-working spaces or quiet green areas, the key is to experiment and discover what environments foster your productivity and well-being.

I’m off to the pub... to work of course.