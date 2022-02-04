Clydebank's Staycation Scotland Campers expanding fleet amid accelerating demand

The firm saw the jump from 2020 to 2021, and founder Julie Brown has now expanded her luxury campervan fleet to cope with “unprecedented” demand and exponentially high bookings for the third year running – while the business recently moved into new 20,000-square-foot premises in her hometown of Clydebank.

She said: “I have enjoyed campervan holidays from a really young age with my family, and what started out as a passion project and a love for travelling in Scotland has now led to us having a very scalable and profitable business model.

'What started out as a passion project and a love for travelling in Scotland has now led to us having a very scalable and profitable business model,' says founder Julie Brown. Picture: Martin Shields.

“There were several competitor campervan businesses already operating, so we knew we needed to carve ourselves a niche to set ourselves apart. We launched our business purely on Instagram appealing to a millennial audience who wanted to combine travel with luxury and those Instagrammable details. By the end of summer 2021 we were booked for the next six months, and at this stage we knew we needed to expand our fleet.”

The firm has teamed up with Scottish brands including Garden Shed Gin and Dear Green coffee, with Ms Brown adding: “Each van has its own bespoke interior and each is named after celebrities such as Celine Dion and Carrie Bradshaw.

"Many of our customers are from Scotland but we also have a large proportion of repeat customers from London and surrounding areas, Instagram has allowed us to tap into other regions across the UK efficiently.”

