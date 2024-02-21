Clyde boat builder delivers 'green' vessel for use on Scotland's largest loch

The bespoke vessel, which is 11 meters in length, is built from Ultimate Boats’ patented 'Danu' recyclable boat building material including its hull, deck and superstructure.

A “recyclable” patrol vessel built by a Clydebank boat business has been launched into Scotland’s largest loch.

Ultimate Boats, which is owned by Isle of Man-based ExoTechnologies, has delivered the “state-of-the-art” boat to Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority. The bespoke vessel, which is 11 meters in length, is built from Ultimate Boats’ patented “Danu” recyclable boat building material including its hull, deck and superstructure. It features six permanent “shock mitigation” seats and two fold-down crew seats and is powered by two outboard motors.

Kenny Auld, head of visitor service at Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority, said: “Tackling the twin crises of climate change and nature loss are the park authority’s top priorities and will be the cornerstones of our new national park partnership plan. We are looking at everything the organisation does with a view to reducing waste and emissions and protecting nature.

“The fact that this new boat’s hull, wheelhouse, deck are composed of innovative recyclable material is an important step forwards in creating a sustainable boat fleet for our rangers who patrol Loch Lomond.”

At almost 23 miles in length and up to five miles across, Loch Lomond has the largest surface area of any Scottish loch. The new vessel’s hull design enables the boat to travel more efficiently with reduced slamming impacts and a more stable movement contributing to a reduction in fuel consumption and emissions.

Shane Mugan, chief executive of Ultimate Boats’ parent company ExoTechnologies, said: “We are proud to build our presence on Loch Lomond, working with the national park to support its efforts in protecting a stunning natural resource and ensuring those using the loch remain safe. Innovation and making a positive difference through the development of a renewable marine industry is at the heart of our approach to boat building. Our fully recyclable Danu composite material addresses the ecological time bomb which sees hundreds of millions of kilos of fibreglass items, including thousands of boats, dumped into landfill each year.”