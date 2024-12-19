Clow Group Ltd. honoured to receive Royal Warrant Appointment To HM The King

Clow Group Ltd., a family-owned manufacturing company with over a century of excellence in ladder and access equipment design and supply, is deeply pleased, honoured and humbled to announce that it has been granted a Royal Warrant Appointment to HM The King. This prestigious recognition underscores the Clow Group’s commitment to quality, innovation and service.

Originally founded in 1913 by William Clow as a timber ladder-making business, the Clow Group has grown to become one of the UK’s largest independently owned manufacturers and suppliers of ladders, access equipment and bespoke access solutions. The company has continually evolved to meet the needs of it’s customers, developing and supplying innovative, safety-focused solutions for working at height.

The granting of the Royal Warrant reflects the Clow Group’s dedication to product safety, customer service and innovation, values which have been at the heart of the company for over 110 years.

The company first received a Royal Warrant in 2008 as Manufacturers of Access Equipment to HM Queen Elizabeth II. This new recognition by His Majesty King Charles III marks another significant milestone in the company’s notable history.

Cameron Clow, Managing Director and great-grandson of the company’s founder, expressed his gratitude for this exceptional honour:

“It is a privilege to receive this recognition, one which reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the best in all that we do. We work tirelessly to maintain the highest quality of our products and services and this Royal Warrant is a testament to the dedication of all our staff, both past and present. We are humbled by this mark of trust and distinction from His Majesty the King.”

Led by Cameron Clow, the company continues to design, manufacture and supply a comprehensive range of high quality access equipment including ladders, steps, podiums, platforms and scaffold towers. The Clow Group’s expertise also extends to the design and development of specialist access solutions including walkways, gangways, gantries and roof access systems providing critical infrastructure support to their wide and varied customer base.

As the Clow Group reflects on this remarkable achievement, it remains committed to providing the highest quality products and services, supporting clients across the whole of the UK and worldwide.