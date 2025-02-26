Clover expands Scottish presence with strategic appointment
This strategic move signifies the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in Scotland and offering exceptional HR consultancy services to businesses across the region.
Kelly is an accomplished HR consultant with a proven track record of delivering transformative people strategies across diverse sectors. With expertise spanning employee relations, talent management, workforce planning and change management, she is well-equipped to address both strategic challenges and day-to-day operational needs.
Her reputation for crafting tailored people strategies that align with organisational goals is built upon years of experience in managing complex transitions such as collective redundancies and TUPE transfers, including one involving over 400 employees. Her work ensures that organisations achieve cost efficiency while maintaining compliance and empathy during sensitive situations.
"I am thrilled to join Clover HR and lead its expansion efforts in Scotland," said Kelly. "Scottish businesses are navigating increasing outsourcing challenges, and I am excited to help them address complex employment issues with tailored solutions that drive long-term success. My goal is to establish Clover as the go-to consultancy in Scotland by providing HR services that are not only efficient but also responsive to the unique needs of local businesses."
Michael Doolin, CEO of Clover HR, expressed enthusiasm about Kelly’s appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Kelly to our team. Her proven expertise in HR management, combined with her deep understanding of the Scottish market, makes her the ideal candidate to lead our expansion efforts.
“Kelly's appointment underscores our commitment to providing localised, high-quality HR consultancy services that meet the specific needs of businesses across Scotland."
Prior to joining Clover HR, Kelly held senior positions across various industries, where she successfully implemented innovative strategies to address recruitment, employee relations, performance management, and organisational development.