Clock ticking for drivers to switch to electric vehicles but demand weak - leading dealership chief explains why

“The retail new car market remains weaker as the government’s regulation to transition to battery electric vehicles causes market volatility and negative impacts” – Robert Forrester, CEO

One of the UK’s largest motor dealership groups has warned that demand for electric cars is set to remain weak amid high vehicle prices and a lack of government incentives.

Vertu Motors, which has more than 190 showrooms including around a dozen in Scotland operating under the Macklin Motors banner, said demand for new cars in general among private buyers remained depressed, with sales volumes down 5.8 per cent in the five months to the end of July. That still trumped an industry-wide 12.1 per cent slump over the same period, according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT).

The firm said the UK new car market was increasingly driven by fleet and motability business, which made up almost 60 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in the period. It noted that car makers were turning to these lower margin channels due to declining private retail sales in order to shift rising stock levels. Vertu’s fleet sales were up 9.4 per cent over the five months, while motability sales rose 26.5 per cent.

More than a fifth of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission, rising to 80 per cent in 2030, under rules brought in by the former Conservative government.

Used car sales were resilient, up 5 per cent by volume in the five months, helping overall group revenues lift 3.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis. The group said that while first-half profits were expected to be lower, its performance was set to improve year on year in the final six months thanks to a stronger used car market.

Chief executive Robert Forrester said he was “pleased” with the company’s performance against a “fast-shifting market backdrop”.

He added: “The retail new car market remains weaker as the government’s regulation to transition to battery electric vehicles causes market volatility and negative impacts. The current dislocation in the market presents opportunities for Vertu Motors to capitalise on, assessed using strict investment return metrics, with our strong balance sheet providing financial flexibility, an excellent portfolio of strong brands, robust and scalable systems, and a strong and experienced leadership team with motivated colleagues.”

Vertu said its “high margin and predictable” aftersales business was a vital contributor to overall group profitability. It was providing an update to investors ahead of its interim results for the six-month period ended August 31.