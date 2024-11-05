Clinic boss reaped £50k in profit from miracle device

Podiatrist hails wonder device which has transformed her business

A thriving podiatrist has revealed that her business has been transformed after she invested in a pioneering Scottish health tech device for treating verrucas.

Delighted Sarah-Jane Wells decided to purchase a Swift medical microwave device for her Glasgow clinic and hasn’t looked back after being swamped with patients desperate for the treatment.

In the first year of offering the pioneering microwave therapy from Stirling-based Emblation at the Rehab Hub, she has already carried out more than 500 treatments bringing in £50,000 in new income.

Clinical Director of Portman Street-based Rehab Hub, Sarah-Jane said: “Swift® has completely changed the way we approach patient care in our clinic, significantly boosting both care quality and efficiency.

“In just one year, we've treated over 500 patients, effectively clearing all verrucas and warts in six treatments or less.

“A major benefit is that the device offers a non-invasive approach that don't require needles or blood, which is perfect for treating children—we've even treated patients as young as four.

“Our patients love that they can get back to their daily lives immediately, without any pain.

“I half-joked that we've had such success with Swift that we're considering opening a clinic in Glasgow dedicated solely to treating verrucas. It could be a standalone business if we really pushed for it.”

The success means Sarah-Jane recouped the cost of the machine within months, totally repaying her faith in the Swift technology, pioneered by Scottish health tech specialist, Emblation.

The firm is a world leader in medical microwave technology, and Swift is an innovative treatment that uses precise microwave bursts to treat warts and verrucas, with the painful skin conditions impacting nearly half a million people in Scotland at any given moment.

Swift targets tissue with a highly controlled dose of energy, with research showing that the treatment has an efficacy rate of over 80% on verrucas.

More than 400,000 treatments have been performed globally, and the innovative microwave technology is being used to treat a range of conditions, including fungal nail infections.

The device is also being researched for its potential in treating melanoma, cervical cancer, as well as skin cancers and pre-cancers.

Emblation founder Gary Beale said: “Our goal has and always will be to create the best solutions on the market for patients and clinicians.

“It’s fantastic to hear that the device has had such a positive impact on Sarah-Jane’s clinic, both for patients and for her business.

“Sarah-Jane’s case is just one of many we hear about how Swift has transformed clinics around the world. Patients deserve gold standard treatment, and this is exactly what you get with Swift.”

In 2021, Emblation received a significant financial boost when Apposite Capital, a London-based healthcare specialist, invested a substantial eight-figure sum.

This injection of capital accelerated the firm's rapid international growth, leading to the purchase of a distribution company and the creation of Emblation Inc.

Additionally, this financial support enabled the establishment of new Emblation subsidiaries in Canada and Germany and facilitated the firm's expansion into over 20 other countries.

The infusion of funds also led to a tripling of the company’s workforce, necessitating a move to a larger, state-of-the-art £4 million headquarters in Stirling.

