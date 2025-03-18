‘Clearances’ in reverse will see skilled labour heading north

​Robert Ogg says the lure of green energy jobs in the Highlands could exacerbate the Central Belt’s skills shortage

As we look towards 2030 and beyond, Scotland’s energy infrastructure is poised for a significant transformation. The reason being to support the UK and Scottish government green energy targets and transition us all from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources with a negligible carbon footprint.

With the north of Scotland at the forefront of an energy revolution, the challenges facing the Central Belt are becoming increasingly apparent. The boom in energy projects is and will continue to draw skilled labour away from the Central Belt, creating a ‘workforce shift’ reminiscent of the Highland Clearances – albeit in reverse and a significantly more positive situation.

This shift threatens to exacerbate the already pressing skills shortage in the construction and civil engineering sectors, leading to difficulties in the delivery of the planned green energy projects, along with the existing pipeline which includes critical infrastructure in roads, rail, housing and utilities.

Just recently, it was announced that Scottish housebuilder Springfield is to sell its housing plots in the Central Belt to Barratt Redrow in order to drive its strategy of building more homes in the north-east for the “army of green energy workers”. So where does this leave central Scotland?

The built environment has weathered an intense few years. From the global impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, political instability, and climate challenges, the industry has faced unprecedented obstacles. Public sector budgetary constraints, fluctuating interest rates and sectoral changes have further strained the industry.

The skills shortage remains a pressing issue, with geographical changes in workload, fluid material prices, and volatile oil markets compounding these challenges, alongside elongated procurement durations and contractual demands. Unrealistic cost expectations further exacerbate the situation. Contractors have had to become chameleon-like to be able to constantly change and adapt to their external surroundings and influences.

Looking ahead to 2030 and beyond, the sector's recovery and progression present a mixed landscape. The housing market remains uncertain, with private sector hesitation and budgetary constraints in the public sector. Elsewhere, the civils sector is going to experience significant growth through the energy sector, large road projects, rail electrification, and new frameworks for utility providers.

​Robert Ogg is Managing Director of Akela Construction, part of the Akela Group​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

For Akela Construction, and the broader construction and civil engineering industry, the skills shortage has and will continue to have tangible impacts. Wage expectations have soared, often unrealistically, while the mismatch of skills to roles will affect project efficiencies, quality and other deliverables. The industry must address these issues through strategic investments in skills, apprenticeships and employability programmes.

It's no secret that our industry faces a challenge when it comes to attracting new talent and addressing the ever-growing skills gap. Careers within the built environment are plentiful and diverse, offering opportunities for both those starting out and those seeking to change career. Investing in skills and apprenticeships reinforces this message, not just as a solution but as a necessity.

By prioritising and future-proofing a strong talent pipeline, companies like Akela can ensure a sustainable business model that adapts to industry demands. A skilled and experienced workforce enhances quality and safety standards, while diversity and fresh-thinking drive innovation. Striking this balance is essential for the industry's success, and apprenticeships are key to creating clear career pathways for the workforce of the future.

The energy revolution is coming but without a skilled workforce to power it. It’s time to invest in people, build resilience and ensure the central belt remains switched on for the future.