Clean energy startups secure £150m investment boost with Net Zero Technology Centre’s support

A model of JET Connectivity’s 5G mesh buoys on display at the Net Zero Innovators conference, highlighting the future of offshore communication.

Clean energy startups supported by Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) have raised £150 million in private investment, reflecting growing confidence in renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The not-for-profit centre, funded by the Scottish and UK governments, has backed more than 80 pioneering firms, helping them generate £36 million in revenue and create over 1,500 jobs.

Its TechX Accelerator programme has played a key role, investing £7 million since 2017 and attracting 20 times that amount in private equity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures were revealed at NZTC’s inaugural Net Zero Innovators conference in Aberdeen, where startups showcased their technology to industry leaders and investors.

delegate gets hands-on with ACUA Ocean's cutting-edge underwater inspection technology through an immersive VR experience at the Net Zero Innovators conference.

The event, attended by around 500 delegates, brought together developers, energy companies and supply chain specialists to trial and scale up solutions.

Among the firms presenting their innovations were HonuWorx, developing submarines that operate without crews to reduce offshore emissions by up to 30 tonnes per day, and ACUA Ocean, creating the world’s first hydrogen-powered surface vessel for offshore monitoring.

Frontier Robotics is improving marine robots to help maintain offshore wind farms, while Wastewater Fuels is turning wastewater into green hydrogen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myriad Wind demonstrated multi-rotor wind turbines that are more cost-effective, safer and easier to maintain.

Mark Anderson, Chief Acceleration Officer at the Net Zero Technology Centre, opens the Net Zero Innovators conference, focusing on how new solutions can speed up the shift to clean energy.

Mark Anderson, NZTC’s chief acceleration officer, said the investment secured by these companies demonstrated the growing momentum behind clean energy technology.

“These figures are a testament to the power of innovation and the impact of our support for clean energy startups,” he said.

“The £150 million in private investment raised by companies through our TechX Accelerator programme shows the real value of the work happening here,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference also featured panel discussions on decarbonisation and a roundtable on unlocking investment in energy tech innovation.

A ‘pitch battle’ saw startups from the TechX programme compete to showcase their solutions to industry leaders and potential backers.

Anderson said events like this were critical to bridging the gap between startups and industry, ensuring new technology reaches commercial scale.

He added: “It is not just about technological breakthroughs. It is about making the right connections, matching innovators with industry leaders who can help trial, scale and deploy their solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By bringing together cutting-edge startups with industry decision-makers, we are accelerating the development of breakthrough technologies and ensuring they can be deployed at scale to make a real difference in the energy transition.”