Clean energy developer Invenergy receives local council backing for Pencloe Wind Farm extension

Invenergy, one of the world’s largest privately held developers, owners, and operators of clean energy solutions, has received support from East Ayshire Council for the proposed extension to its Pencloe Wind Farm.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clean energy firm’s plans have been backed by a majority of East Ayrshire planning committee members, a decision aligned with the council’s Planning Officers, who recommended the extension project for approval.

The proposal would see Invenergy’s Pencloe Wind Farm grow to a capacity of over 100 megawatts (MW) – enough to power approximately 128,000 Scottish homes. The company’s plans are comprised of an additional five wind turbines at the existing site, generating 22.5MW in addition to the 81MW project that is currently under construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as enabling the region to play a key role in powering Scotland’s clean energy ambitions, the extension will create additional economic opportunities for businesses and supply chain partners in and around East Ayrshire.

Pencloe Wind Farm

In addition, the extension will see Invenergy invest £4m over the lifetime of the project in nearby communities, on top of the £14m that Invenergy recently pledged for communities in the region. Managed by the 9CC Group, this additional investment will support community-led projects, with a focus on local infrastructure and energy efficiency.

Stuart Winter, Vice-President and UK Country Manager at Invenergy, said: “Additional turbines at our existing Pencloe Wind Farm will help deliver cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy for households across Scotland and the UK.

"Following extensive community engagement with East Ayrshire council, planning officers and consultees, we are looking forward to the Scottish Ministers determining our application in due course and helping the community meet its energy needs and goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed in partnership with the local communities, Invenergy’s proposed extension has been designed to minimise disruption. By making use of infrastructure at the existing site, it significantly reduces the amount of civils works required and thus, the number of vehicles on the road.

Stuart Winter, Vice President and UK Country Manager at Invenergy

Building on years of engagement, Invenergy plans to continue using the establishing neighbour liaison forum to ensure local stakeholders remain central to its plans and the benefits it will deliver.