The retailer has 280 stores across the UK.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High street retailer Claire’s is facing an uncertain future after its American parent company filed for bankruptcy for the second time while the retailer is struggling to find a buyer for its British high street operations.

The fashion and jewellery chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court in Delaware on August 6, legal documents revealed last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to court records seen by USA Today, the chain has also identified over 1,100 US stores that could close soon and is looking for a buyer for about 800 remaining locations.

Founded in 1961 in Chicago, Claire's specialises in selling necklaces, bracelets, and various accessories including headphones and soft toys.

Claire’s operates 2,750 stores across 17 countries, including around 280 across the UK – 25 of which are in Scotland.

With the UK arm struggling to find a buyer for its British high street operations, it is not expected they will land a solvent bid according to Sky News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK staff have now been reportedly told by bosses at the retailer to block bailiffs from removing goods and to immediately alert management if they appear according to Retail Week.

Retail Week also reports that staff have been told that gift cards can no longer be accepted as payment, and that working hours must now be pre-approved by managers

For many, getting their first ear piercing at Claire's has become a "rite of passage". | In Pictures via Getty Images

The jewellery retailer previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US during March 2018 but now they’re facing bankruptcy yet again.

Why are they going bankrupt?

The recent performance of Claire’s has suffered due to rising competition from online fashion and jewellery sellers like SHEIN and from specialty retailers that offer ear-piercing services according to Claire's court documents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has also struggled to maintain its supply chain and profitability in the face of President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

If the UK business does enter administration, sales, stock clearances and store shutdowns could follow rapidly. | UCG/Universal Images Group via G

Will the UK arm find a buyer?

At present, its UK operations remain unaffected by the bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, but the retailer is struggling to find a buyer for its British high street operations.

The precise number of employees at its British operations is unclear, although one insider told Sky News the company had a 5,000-strong workforce across Europe, including the UK.

Restructuring specialists at Interpath Advisory have been exploring options for the UK business since last month, which could include finding a buyer for part or all of the chain, a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), or placing the business into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospective bidders for Claire's British arm, including the Lakeland owner Hilco Capital, have backed away from making offers in recent weeks as the scale of the chain's challenges has become clear, a senior insolvency practitioner has said.

Claire’s operates 2,750 stores across 17 countries, including around 280 across the UK – 25 of which are in Scotland.

Where are the Claire’s stores in Scotland located?

Inverness

Elgin

Aberdeen Trinity Centre

Aberdeen St Nicholas Centre

Perth

Dundee Overgate

Glenrothes

Kirkcaldy

Sterling Mills

Edinburgh Princes Street

Edinburgh Gyle

Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird

Livingston

Livingston Outlet

Falkirk

East Kilbride

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow St Enoch

Glasgow Buchanan Galleries

Glasgow Sauchiehall Street

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow Braehead

Clydebank

Ayr

Dumfries

Will Claire’s UK stores close?

For now, the UK stores remain open, but the fate of the high street favourite is hanging in the balance.

The next few weeks could decide whether Claire’s survives as a familiar fixture, or becomes the latest casualty in Britain’s ongoing retail crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the UK business does enter administration, sales, stock clearances and store shutdowns could follow rapidly.

With gift cards reportedly already unusable, Claire’s customers may want to make any remaining returns or exchanges soon, while the chance remains.