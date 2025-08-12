Claire's Accessories: Are 25 Scottish stores closing down? Bailiff warning for UK staff after US collapse
High street retailer Claire’s is facing an uncertain future after its American parent company filed for bankruptcy for the second time while the retailer is struggling to find a buyer for its British high street operations.
The fashion and jewellery chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a court in Delaware on August 6, legal documents revealed last week.
According to court records seen by USA Today, the chain has also identified over 1,100 US stores that could close soon and is looking for a buyer for about 800 remaining locations.
Founded in 1961 in Chicago, Claire's specialises in selling necklaces, bracelets, and various accessories including headphones and soft toys.
Claire’s operates 2,750 stores across 17 countries, including around 280 across the UK – 25 of which are in Scotland.
With the UK arm struggling to find a buyer for its British high street operations, it is not expected they will land a solvent bid according to Sky News.
UK staff have now been reportedly told by bosses at the retailer to block bailiffs from removing goods and to immediately alert management if they appear according to Retail Week.
Retail Week also reports that staff have been told that gift cards can no longer be accepted as payment, and that working hours must now be pre-approved by managers
The jewellery retailer previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US during March 2018 but now they’re facing bankruptcy yet again.
Why are they going bankrupt?
The recent performance of Claire’s has suffered due to rising competition from online fashion and jewellery sellers like SHEIN and from specialty retailers that offer ear-piercing services according to Claire's court documents.
The company has also struggled to maintain its supply chain and profitability in the face of President Donald Trump's tariff policy.
Will the UK arm find a buyer?
At present, its UK operations remain unaffected by the bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, but the retailer is struggling to find a buyer for its British high street operations.
The precise number of employees at its British operations is unclear, although one insider told Sky News the company had a 5,000-strong workforce across Europe, including the UK.
Restructuring specialists at Interpath Advisory have been exploring options for the UK business since last month, which could include finding a buyer for part or all of the chain, a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), or placing the business into administration.
Prospective bidders for Claire's British arm, including the Lakeland owner Hilco Capital, have backed away from making offers in recent weeks as the scale of the chain's challenges has become clear, a senior insolvency practitioner has said.
Where are the Claire’s stores in Scotland located?
- Inverness
- Elgin
- Aberdeen Trinity Centre
- Aberdeen St Nicholas Centre
- Perth
- Dundee Overgate
- Glenrothes
- Kirkcaldy
- Sterling Mills
- Edinburgh Princes Street
- Edinburgh Gyle
- Edinburgh Fort Kinnaird
- Livingston
- Livingston Outlet
- Falkirk
- East Kilbride
- Glasgow Fort
- Glasgow St Enoch
- Glasgow Buchanan Galleries
- Glasgow Sauchiehall Street
- Glasgow Silverburn
- Glasgow Braehead
- Clydebank
- Ayr
- Dumfries
Will Claire’s UK stores close?
For now, the UK stores remain open, but the fate of the high street favourite is hanging in the balance.
The next few weeks could decide whether Claire’s survives as a familiar fixture, or becomes the latest casualty in Britain’s ongoing retail crisis.
If the UK business does enter administration, sales, stock clearances and store shutdowns could follow rapidly.
With gift cards reportedly already unusable, Claire’s customers may want to make any remaining returns or exchanges soon, while the chance remains.
Claire’s has been approached for comment.
