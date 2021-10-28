Civil engineering practice pushes into Edinburgh and relocates Glasgow studio

The firm said it had seen the Glasgow operation double in size from ten people to 20, comprising 14 technical staff and six support workers. The practice will be establishing itself in a repurposed retail space on Virginia Street in the heart of the city.

Set for completion in January, the new base will accommodate the expanded team while also being “more public facing”.

The business also has studios in Manchester, London and Leeds and is establishing a presence in Edinburgh, helping to support major projects north of the Border.

Director of Civic Engineers' Glasgow studio, Isla Jackson: 'Our Scottish teams have really thrived and grown over the last four years, even with the impact of Covid-19.'

Director of the Glasgow studio, Isla Jackson, said: “Our Scottish teams have really thrived and grown over the last four years, even with the impact of Covid-19.

“As a company we've been able to really deliver on several major buildings as well as consulting on some of the most exciting, climate resilient, regeneration projects across the country. We're looking forward to continuing to build on our work.

“The time feels right to have a presence in Edinburgh. We've been working across the country since we established a studio in Glasgow, and it makes sense to be closer to our clients in Edinburgh and take the chance to grow the two studios together.”

She added: “We have been able to robustly demonstrate our environmental credentials for some time and we're hoping that COP26 will be a turning point for many in the UK.”

