Children’s charity calls for new trustees in the Highlands and Tayside

Volunteers in the Highlands and Tayside are being encouraged to become a trustee of The Archie Foundation and use their skills to shape the future of the children’s charity.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current board of trustees is made up of people from a wide range of sectors and backgrounds, including HR, consultancy, accountancy and energy as well as medicine and healthcare.

Trustees play a vital role in leading and shaping the direction of a charity, ensuring its effective management and long-term sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is particularly keen to hear from those with professional experience in IT and digital innovation; legal services; marketing and communications; and medical and nursing.

L-R: Mike Reidy, Mary Nimmo, Irene Bruce.

Inverness solicitor Mary Nimmo recently became a patron of Archie, along with her police officer husband William, after serving as a trustee for seven years.

She was a member of the local fundraising committee before becoming a trustee, supporting projects such as the journey to theatre, creating colourful wall murals, and improvements to the Birnie Centre clinic at Raigmore Hospital.

Mary and her colleague Jacqueline Brown also organise flagship events including the annual Prosecco Picnic and Moonlight Ball events at the Drumossie Hotel, which raise thousands of pounds for Archie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was a trustee of Archie for a number of years and would recommend it to everyone. I have been able to contribute to the amazing work the charity does to support babies, children and their families, as well as raising funds,” said Mary, senior partner and head of dispute resolution at Munro & Noble Solicitors and Estate Agents.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support from everyone who contributes to this cause but it is personally rewarding for me too.”

The Archie Foundation supports babies, children and their families at the Highland Children’s Unit at Raigmore, providing both emotional and financial support at the time of need during a hospital stay.

The charity also supports families at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and the Tayside Children’s Hospital at Ninewells in Dundee, as well as supporting youngsters who have suffered a bereavement, through Archie’s Child Bereavement Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on the board of trustees is consultant orthopaedic surgeon Mike Reidy, who joined as a trustee in September 2022 and also sits on the project planning committee.

“I see every day how the Archie Foundation changes lives,” he said. “In my clinical role, I work directly with children and young people, and I witness the difference that this support makes - not just to them, but to their families too.

“Being a trustee gives me the chance to contribute beyond the hospital walls, helping to ensure the charity’s work is informed by clinical insight and focused where it can have the greatest impact.”

Irene Bruce has been a trustee since 2023, bringing more than 25 years’ professional experience in HR through her current role as Energy Services Agreement Manager at Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene and her husband Michael are parents to 10-year-old Lottie, who was born at 32 weeks and spent 23 days in the care of the neonatal unit at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital.

As a thank you for the care their daughter received, Irene and Michael held a fundraising ball, which resulted in a donation of £30,000, which went towards an additional Giraffe incubator.

Irene then joined the former neonatal committee in 2017 and has supported the team with the financial elements as well as fundraising events, demonstrating her commitment to supporting families when they need it most.

“My involvement with The Archie Foundation grew from my personal experience with the neonatal unit when our daughter Lottie was born, and a desire to make a difference to the community,” she said. “As a trustee, I actively participate in fundraising efforts and strategic planning to support neonatal care. My leadership roles within the charity require good governance and financial stewardship, crucial skills which extend to my professional role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Cormack, chief executive of The Archie Foundation, said trustees were key to the efficient running of the charity.

“We are incredibly grateful to all of our trustees and look forward to welcoming new faces to the board, particularly representing Tayside and the Highlands,” she said. “Becoming a charity trustee offers a rewarding opportunity to contribute to a cause you care about, make a tangible difference in your community, and develop new skills.