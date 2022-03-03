Children’s charity agrees letting for four-floor office building in Aberdeen's west end

The charity has agreed a three-year lease of the building, which is located on Carden Place in Aberdeen, and extends to 3,875 square feet over four floors.

Knight Property Group said a deal had been agreed to let Balmoral House to Charlie House - a charity that aims to improve the quality of life for babies, children and young people in the north-east of Scotland who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, and provide support to their families.

In November last year, the Barrack Charitable Trust - funded by Knight Property Group - awarded £5,000 in funding to the Charlie House “Big Build Appeal”, to go towards initial interior design costs at the Charlie House Specialist Support Centre, to be built on a four-acre site in the grounds of Aberdeen’s Woodend Hospital.

The purpose-built centre will have eight bedrooms, with additional family accommodation. It will also feature a sensory room, library, spa pool, craft room, teen den, soft play area, therapy room, “star room”, for end-of-life care and bereavement, outdoor play area and sensory gardens.

The centre will act as a hub from which all activities and support services provided by Charlie House will be coordinated.

Tracy Johnstone, founder and chairperson of Charlie House, said: “Over the next three years, Balmoral House will provide us with a great base to deliver and grow the services of Charlie House, as well as promote the Big Build Appeal which has currently reached almost 50 per cent of our £8 million target.

“We are very grateful for the continued support we receive from Knight Property Group and the Barrack Charitable Trust to help make this move possible.”

James Barrack, founder and chairman of Knight Property Group, added: “Balmoral House will provide a perfect base for Charlie House as a hub for the charity’s services and we are very proud to have such a worthwhile charity as a tenant and also to be able to support the vital services it provides, through the Barrack Charitable Trust.”

Over the years, the trust has donated more than £1.1m to 194 registered charities all over Scotland.

