US oil giant Chevron to close Aberdeen office under restructuring

Chevron will leave the North Sea after more than 55 years.

US oil giant Chevron are closing their Aberdeen office, a spokesperson for the business has said.

They are planning to shut their office in the Granite City between December 2025 and December 2026.

The impact on jobs remains unclear as consultations over a restructuring plan continue.

However, the company is looking to make global savings of $3 billion by the end of next year which could see it cut around 20% of the existing workforce.

The energy corporation is currently active in more than 180 countries globally.

Chevron is set to close its Aberdeen office. | Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Chevron announced plans to sell its remaining North Sea oil and gas assets in a push to focus on more profitable assets.

This was following the sale of its UK North Sea business to Ithaca Energy. The £1.6bn deal was completed in 2019.

Chevron to ‘maintain UK presence’ through London office

A spokesperson for the business said that as part of Chevron optimising their global portfolio, they are “simplifying their organisational structure”.

They claim this is intended to improve efficiency as well as to “drive stronger competitive performance” and “enhance long-term competitiveness”.

This has led them to make the decision to close their Aberdeen office.

"We are very proud of our long legacy in Aberdeen, and we appreciate the technical expertise, and many talented people connected to our Aberdeen office who have contributed to Chevron’s success,” they added.

"We would like to offer our appreciation for the people of Aberdeen and the city’s communities, where we have worked for over 55 years.