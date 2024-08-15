Cherry on Top: Perthshire-based Marshall Farms to supply Asda with 3.5million locally grown cherries

Asda has partnered with Scottish grower Peter Marshall & Co (Marshall Farms) to serve up over 3.5million hand-picked Scottish cherries to fruit lovers across the UK this summer.

The deal will extend Asda’s five-year partnership with Marshall Farms through its supplier Scotty Brand, expanding from branded products to include own-label fresh fruit and adding an annual supply of 3 million cherries.

A family farming business based around Alyth, Marshall Farms is run by Rowan and Jennifer Marshall alongside Rowan’s parents, Meg and Pete. Pete’s grandfather, Hally Marshall, starting growing raspberries in his large garden during the 1930s, and today the Marshall family farm around 1300 acres of land around Alyth.

Scottish cherries supply the market from July, and are renowned for being large, juicy and very tasty. The Marshall family’s commitment to quality is reflected in the flavourful punnets of handpicked cherries, which will be available in around 160 Asda stores across the UK this summer season.

Three pack sizes of Marshall Farms cherries will be available in Asda stores under its Extra Special and own label lines - 250g, 300g and 500g.

Jennifer Marshall, Owner & Grower at Marshall Farms said: “Cherries are amazing in Scotland because of the long light hours and cooler climate. Scottish cherries ripen slowly on the trees which increases sugar levels and quality, and we use the very best growing techniques and a range of varieties to ensure our farm can supply Asda with cherries late into the season.”

Rowan Marshall added: “We have been farming in the area since 1942 and we are proud to be the fourth generation of Marshalls farming in Alyth. It’s fantastic to share this experience with our kids, who love getting involved with checking and picking the cherries.

“We are pleased to be at the forefront of cherry growers in Scotland with this united and evolving partnership with Asda. As one of only four Scottish cherry farmers currently in production, we are extremely proud of the quality of our produce and are excited to bringing the best available, juiciest cherries to Asda customers this season.”

Ashley Connolly, Scotland Local Buying Manager at Asda said: "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with the Marshall family growers through our trusted supplier, Scotty Brand. For over five years, we've collaborated with Scotty Brand on branded products, and we are excited to evolve this relationship to include own-label fresh fruit produce.

“This milestone, featuring locally grown cherries from Marshall Farms, underscores our commitment to supporting Scottish growers and offering our customers the finest local produce."