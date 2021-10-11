Chartered surveying firm DM Hall moving to new Glasgow City Centre site

The firm has taken a ten-year lease on the property at 12 Bothwell Street, which was formerly occupied by property specialist GSPC. The ground-floor office sits in a “prominent” location with its own front door onto Bothwell Street.

The new premises will continue to house DM Hall’s Glasgow commercial team, with the firm’s Shawlands office, on the city’s Southside, servicing residential clients.

DM Hall has served notice to quit its existing premises at 220 St Vincent Street where the lease will come to its natural end this January.

Partner Ian Woods who, together with colleague Jonathan McManus, has overseen the acquisition of the new lease, said: “This is a very positive move for the firm since it gives us clear visibility right in the heart of the city’s business district where footfall, transport links and commercial activity are strongest.

“We plan to move over the weekend of November 19 to 21, that is, after COP26, which runs from October 31 to November 12. We are currently meeting contractors to detail the move and anticipate commencing trading at Bothwell Street in late November.”

DM Hall was established in 1897, and it now has 25 offices and in excess of 250 staff. It said in July that it was set to create a “Superhub” presence in south-east Scotland with the merger of its Musselburgh satellite into the firm’s principal Edinburgh office.

