Charity to open new shop in Banchory

The premise that will be the Archway shop and Hannah during a respite break.

Archway was set up by parents and carers over 30 years ago.

It now supports almost 200 children and adults, and their families living in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area. Archway's services include residential respite breaks, permanent care, care at home support, online services and a supported living service.

The shop, at 68 High Street, will sell a range of ladies and gents clothing, household items, china, jewellery, bags and shoes.

Archway parent and chairman, Ed Gardyne, lives in Banchory. His daughter, Hannah, uses Archway.

Ed said: "For us, and many other families, Archway has been a lifeline.

“Hannah is now 28. Her condition means she requires round the clock care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

“Respite breaks at Archway mean we get the time we need to recharge our batteries knowing Hannah is in safe hands and well cared for."

He continued: "Our shops in Aberdeen and Stonehaven not only help raise vital funds but have become valuable parts of the local community. We hope our shop in Banchory will be just as popular. "

Archway is also looking for volunteers who can spare just a few hours a week to have fun and help run the shop.