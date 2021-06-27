Charity partner confirmed for marathon property industry 'adventure challenge'

Joanna Watson and David Peck unveiling the Buccluech Property Challenge 2021.

The event, at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway, will be staged after Edinburgh-based property development and investment company Buccleuch Property unveiled Borders Children’s Charity as its fundraising partner for the 2021 challenge.

The popular event is well known within the industry for being a test of fitness, stamina and mental capacity with a range of outdoor pursuits including running, mountain biking, orienteering and kayaking.

David Peck, managing director at Buccleuch Property, said: “We are hugely excited to be back running the challenge this year after an enforced pause in proceedings and hope the opportunity for everyone to get out onto our mountain bikes and into the fresh air will attract a full complement of teams back to Drumlanrig for 2021.”

With offices in Edinburgh and London, Buccleuch Property has a market exposure of about £250 million.

